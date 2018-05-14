Early voting is officially underway for the Primary Runoff Election.

And on the same day that voting kicked off, the Texas Attorney General announced charges for a Houston woman accused of violating the system.

The Texas Attorney General says Laura Garza did it, not just once, but three times - she voted illegally.

“This is more serious to me because you don’t accidentally use someone else’s ID to vote three times," KHOU 11 News Legal Analyst Gerald Treece said.

It’s something politicians normally have to beg people to do, but Garza is not a U.S. citizen, and investigators say she went out of her way and against the law to vote.

“We have some people here who don’t know you have to be a U.S. citizen, I get it, but you never have a person who does't know who they are, and is using someone else’s ID," Treece said.

The investigation determined that Garza obtained documents to steal the identity of a U.S. Citizen, and illegally registered to vote in Harris County.

She cast ballots in 2004, 2012 and 2016.

Garza was caught, only when the person who’s identity she was using, applied for a passport.

The Attorney General’s Office has charged her with voter impersonation and ineligible voting.

"I just think she really wanted to vote, and knew she couldn’t," Treece said.

Treece says each count carries a pricey punishment

“These two counts carry two to 20 years each in prison plus a substantial fine," Treece said.

Treece says a case like this is not common. What he has seen, however, is people voting illegally because they didn’t understand the law.

