'Going to ... kill again' | 1998 Houston wig shop murder victim's family wants killer to stay locked up

Dror Goldberg was convicted in 2000 and is up for parole in August. Manuela Silverio's family is doing everything they can to make sure he stays behind bars.

HOUSTON — Wigs By Andre is an institution that first opened in the West University area decades ago. Its long history also includes an infamous 1998 murder.

"The worst date of our lives," Yvonne Palmer said.

Palmer and her sister, Yvette Menendez, lost their mother, 52-year-old Manuela Silverio, in the tragedy.

Silverio worked at the wig shop since the 1970s -- mostly helping cancer patients dealing with hair loss.

"I was talking to my mother at 4 in the afternoon on Black Friday and at 4:11 she was dead," Menendez said.

Dror Goldberg, of Bellaire, was 19 at the time of the crime. He was convicted in 2000 of fatally slashing Silverio’s throat in a brazen daytime attack with no clear motive.

The shop’s female co-owner suffered 14 stab wounds and her husband was also injured.

"He brutally murdered my mother," Menendez said.

"And all she did was go to work that day -- that’s it," Palmer said.

The sisters kept articles related to the murder, from Goldberg’s arrest while on a trip to Europe and his eventual trial.

The now 44-year-old inmate avoided a possible death penalty due to an extradition agreement.

He’s maintained his innocence and there's even a website dedicated to finding "Justice for Dror."

"He’s a cold-blooded killer," former HISD officer Susan Pendergrass said.

She said she was convinced of that after finding a disturbing story in Goldberg’s notebook during an unrelated investigation at Bellaire High School three years before the wig shop murder. It's something that came to light following his arrest.

"His title was 'How to kill a woman' and he took you there," Pendergrass said. "It wasn’t a novel, it wasn’t a poem, it was him, it was his thoughts."

She and Silverio’s daughters are afraid of what might happen if Goldberg is granted parole. The first opportunity for that to happen is in August. They said they plan to keep advocating for the opposite.

"He murdered our mother," Menendez said. "Why should he be going back to his mother when he took mine?"

"He’s a cold-blooded killer," Palmer said. "He’s just going to come out and kill again."

Palmer’s first grandchild was named for Silverio -- who would be 77 if she were still alive.

KHOU 11 News requested an inmate interview with Goldberg but has not heard back. His current legal counsel has also not been able to be reached.