HPD: Multiple people shot near Galleria area

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after multiple people were shot in the parking lot of a business near the Galleria area, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Fountain View Drive.

Details are limited at this time, but we're told several people were shot and one person may have been stabbed in the incident. At least one person is currently in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story, we'll update this post as soon as we learn more information.