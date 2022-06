This happened just after 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Greens Road.

HOUSTON — A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in the Greenspoint area Tuesday morning, according to Houston police.

This happened just after 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Greens Road.

Details are limited at this time. Homicide detectives are en route to the scene.

Check back for more on this developing story.