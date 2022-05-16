HPD: Woman dies after being shot 3 times by man who says she tried to rob him

Police say the man called police and remained on scene until they arrived.

Example video title will go here for this video

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the Brookdale Village Apartments at 6113 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

Police say they were responding to a shooting call by the man who told them he shot his friend after she tried to rob him.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene and the man remained there until police arrived. He has since been detained.

The woman is described by police as a female in her 30s and the man is a male in his 40s.

Police say they're unsure of the relationship between the two at this time.

The woman was shot at least three times, according to police. A firearm was recovered at the scene and a homicide investigation is underway.