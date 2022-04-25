HPD: Suspect in critical condition after being shot during SWAT standoff in southeast Houston

Police described the suspect as a violent fugitive with six felony warrants, including family violence and aggravated assault.

HOUSTON — A suspect is in critical condition after being shot during a standoff with police in southeast Houston Monday afternoon.

The standoff started just after 10 a.m. in the 7400 block of MLK Boulevard.

Houston police said their crime suppression team had been tracking the suspect for a while. They described him as a violent fugitive with six felony warrants, including family violence and aggravated assault.

When police first approached the suspect, he was in the front passenger seat as the car pulled into a gas station parking lot. The driver then parked the vehicle and got out.

That is when police attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he moved over to the driver's seat, police said.

He attempted to reverse and drive away but struck an HPD patrol unit, police said. That is when one of the SWAT officers opened fire.

The suspect still refused to exit the vehicle. Police said they were informed that the suspect did have a firearm on him.

Police said they backed off and waited for quite some time before they then fired gas into the car.

There then was one more shot fired, but they are not clear if it came from the suspect, police said. The suspect was pulled from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said they recovered a Glock semi-auto handgun from the car.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube