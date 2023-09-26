Woman found shot multiple times after police alert by ShotSpotter, HPD says

Police were actually looking for shell casings when they found the body of the woman in a grassy area.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a young woman was shot multiple times and killed in the Sunnyside area Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just before 4:30 a.m. when Houston police officers were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to an area Chesterfield Drive and Ashville Drive.

Police were looking around for shell casings when they found the victim in a grassy area. Those officers administered lifesaving efforts but when Houston firefighters arrived on scene, the woman was pronounced dead.

According to detectives, the ShotSpotter had picked up five gunshots.

Officials who spoke with KHOU 11 estimated the woman is approximately 20 years old, but her exact age will be determined by the medical examiner.

People who live in the area said there is often gun activity in this neighborhood but the death is still shocking.

“They sounded very close, yeah and I didn’t think much of it, because you tend to hear gunshots a lot around here, so yeah, it’s actually a surprise to see someone get murdered right next door,” Juan, who heard gunshots, said.

Detectives said the ShotSpotter technology was an important tool in helping the police find the body.

“While [the officers are] actually searching for the shell casings, they actually walked back through there, it’s kind of muddy, and were able to find her,” an HPD official told reporters. “So, it’s been very effective and I think this is a good example of it.”

Investigators do not know much else about what happened or the identity of the victim just yet. There’s also no information on a potential suspect but they’re working on interviewing neighbors and hoping to find security video.