HPD: Man arrested after shooting his wife multiple times

Police said the wife was found inside her car in a parking lot on Scott Street near Bellfort Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man shot his wife multiple times, left the scene, and then returned where he was arrested by police, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened at about 1:20 a.m. Monday in a parking lot on Scott Street near Bellfort Avenue on the south side.

Police said the wife was found inside her car at that time. It is not clear where the shooting took place.

She was rushed to a hospital and went into surgery.

Police said the man's sister saw him with a gun after the shooting and he took her car before turning himself in.