HPD: 4 people injured in drive-by shooting at food truck park in Galleria area

HOUSTON — Four people were shot while waiting for food at a food truck park near the Galleria area Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just after 10 p.m. at the Galleria Food Truck Park near the intersection of Chimney Rock and Westheimer.

Houston police said the shooters got away in a dark-colored four-door sedan. However, they do have surveillance video and plenty of witnesses to help track them down.

Police said four men were in line, waiting to get food at the Taco Fuego truck. That’s when the dark-colored car pulled up.

“It appears the rear passenger door opened and several shots were fired. All four men at Taco Fuego went down. The car fled north on Chimney Rock,” HPD Assistant Chief Kevin Deese said.

Police said one of the victims may have returned fire, but the suspects were able to get away.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals. Police said two are in critical condition.

There’s still a lot we don’t know, including a possible motive. Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.