Man shot and killed outside bowling alley in west Houston, police say

Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot shortly after the bowling alley closed, which led to the shooting.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed after a fight between two groups of people outside of a bowling alley, according to Houston Police.

Police said they were responding to the shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday after a fight broke out in the parking lot shortly after the bowling alley closed. During the fight, at least two shots were fired, which led to the victim being struck.

Police are unsure how many times the man was hit, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police described the victim as a 24-year-old man.

A white SUV was seen leaving the scene, which could be the suspect's vehicle. Police said they have surveillance footage and witnesses to help with their investigation.