Shooter on the run after man killed inside Bombshells restaurant, deputies say

Deputies said the victim was shot twice before the shooter took off. Witnesses said they knew both men involved.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 23-year-old man died after being shot inside a Bombshells restaurant along the East Freeway late Monday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened at 11:45 p.m. inside the restaurant just west of Freeport Street.

The suspected shooter is still on the run.

Deputies said the two 23-year-old men began arguing inside the restaurant. One of the men pulled out a gun and, according to witnesses, he shot the victim at least twice before taking off.

Deputies said the man who was shot died inside of the restaurant. Investigators are looking at security video from inside of the restaurant for more on the shooter.

“We don’t have a vehicle description,” Sgt. Ben Bell, with HCSO’s Homicide Unit, said. “We believe he rode up here with somebody else and we are having to look at all the video to see if they can identify the suspect vehicle.”

Deputies said there weren’t many people inside the restaurant when shots were fired, but investigators said the people who witnessed the shooting knew both men.

The owner of this Bombshells location said the restaurant will be closed on Tuesday.