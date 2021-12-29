HPD: Officer opens fire on man armed with rifle during family disturbance call

Police say the suspect was not hit and quickly surrendered following the shooting.

HOUSTON — Police opened fire on a man armed with a rifle during a family disturbance call in southwest Houston early Wednesday.

This happened just after midnight at home located in the 9100 block of Kindlewood Drive.

Houston police said officers responded to a disturbance call at that time. When HPD knocked on the front door, the suspect opened it armed with a rifle.

At some point, one of the officers opened fire on the suspect, but did not strike him, police said. The suspect did not return fire and quickly surrendered.

Police arrested the man, and he now faces multiple charges including terroristic threats and assault and family violence.

This is the rifle the suspect was armed with when our officers made contact with him. Thankfully, no shots were fired and no one was injured in this incident. The investigation remains ongoing. #HouNews https://t.co/5OdeGwWcMu pic.twitter.com/JN1vv0rryo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 29, 2021

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.