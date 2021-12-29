HPD: Officer opens fire on man armed with rifle during family disturbance call

HOUSTON — Police opened fire on a man armed with a rifle during a family disturbance call in southwest Houston early Wednesday.
This happened just after midnight at home located in the 9100 block of Kindlewood Drive.
Houston police said officers responded to a disturbance call at that time. When HPD knocked on the front door, the suspect opened it armed with a rifle.
At some point, one of the officers opened fire on the suspect, but did not strike him, police said. The suspect did not return fire and quickly surrendered.
Police arrested the man, and he now faces multiple charges including terroristic threats and assault and family violence.
No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.