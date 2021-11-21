HPD officer hospitalized after being hit, dragged by vehicle while responding to family disturbance call

The officer is OK and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

HOUSTON — A Houston Police Department officer was hospitalized Sunday after being hit and dragged several feet by a vehicle while responding to a family disturbance call.

This happened at about 7:20 p.m. in the 5600 block of Mykawa, which is in southeast Houston.

Police said a woman called 911 and said her husband was drunk and had just driven off with their child who is special needs. The woman then called 911 again and said her husband was back in the area.

The department said while responding to the scene one of their officers was hit by the husband's van and dragged several feet.

HPD said the officer is OK but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It's unknown if the husband was taken into custody or if there were any more injuries.

This is still an active scene, according to police.

We have a crew en route to gather more information.