HOUSTON — Jose Ricardo Canales-Fuentes, 31, is wanted for indecency with a child, according to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division.

The crime allegedly happened Aug. 22, 2018 when Canales-Fuentes performed "an indecent sexual act with a child victim."

On Monday, Crime Stoppers released the suspect's photo, noting that he was still wanted.

Police describe him as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

