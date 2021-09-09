15-year-old Houston girl struck by stray bullet that flew into her family's apartment

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the person who fired a gun and shot a teenage girl at her family’s apartment on the southeast side early Thursday.
The gunfire was reported at about 3:20 a.m. in the 8500 block of Winkler, not far from Howard and I-45.
Police said they arrived and found the 15-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to her foot. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
It’s believed a stray bullet came through the wall of the girl’s apartment.
It’s not yet known where the gunfire came from, and no arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information that could help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.