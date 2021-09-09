15-year-old Houston girl struck by stray bullet that flew into her family's apartment

Anyone with information that could help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the person who fired a gun and shot a teenage girl at her family’s apartment on the southeast side early Thursday.

The gunfire was reported at about 3:20 a.m. in the 8500 block of Winkler, not far from Howard and I-45.

Police said they arrived and found the 15-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to her foot. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

It’s believed a stray bullet came through the wall of the girl’s apartment.

It’s not yet known where the gunfire came from, and no arrests have been announced.