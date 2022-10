The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood.

HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police.

Police said the woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.