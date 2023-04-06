HCSO: Man killed after altercation outside Alief area taqueria

Investigators said a man was arrested after being involved in a crash near the shooting scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed after some kind of argument outside of a taqueria in the Alief area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Sauceño Pupuseria & Taqueria, which is at the intersection of Synott Road and Bissonnet Street.

Deputies were called out to the taqueria and found a 35-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that the gunman left the scene, but were able to find him a short time later after a car accident.

"Patrol units located this individual a short time later after he was involved...in an accident," HCSO Sgt. Brown said. According to Brown, the man failed to stop and give information after the crash, which led to his arrest.