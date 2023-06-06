HPD: Deputy constable's vehicle rammed off road after being involved in hit-and-run

Houston police said the deputy's car was rammed off the road just feet away from Brays Bayou.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a driver who they said hit a Precinct 5 deputy's vehicle in the Meyerland area and then took off.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on the southbound lanes of Chimney Rock near North Braeswood.

Police said the deputy constable was able to escape after his airbags deployed following the crash that nearly pushed his patrol vehicle into Brays Bayou. The deputy was taken to the hospital and thankfully only suffered minor injuries.

Meyerland residents said the intersection is one they're always concerned about.

"This corner is so, so dangerous," Ms. Edens said. "It's always accidents."