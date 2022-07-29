Police investigating deadly shooting caught on camera in east Houston

Investigators still have a lot to sort through, including pinning down some information about the victim of this shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A deadly shooting was caught on surveillance video early Friday in east Houston.

Investigators have clear surveillance video of what happened, but they still have a lot to sort through, including pinning down some information about the victim of this shooting.

This all happened so quickly, and they are hoping someone will come forward and help them catch the shooter.

Houston police said it all started at about 1:45 a.m. when a car pulled into an intersection on Wood Shadows. The driver, who police say was a man dressed as a woman, got out of the car.

Then a second person got out and shot the victim from behind, police said. That shooter then got back into the victim's car and took off.

The victim’s car was found a couple of blocks away near a walking trail. Police said the whole thing happened in 10 seconds or less.

Police said the victim was wearing a white blouse, denim shorts and sandals.

“The vehicle we recovered was a maroon four-door Chrysler 200 so we are asking if anyone is known or seen this person or vehicle tonight, and (if) they left with anybody. We have at least two suspects,” HPD Det. Thomas Simmons said.

Detectives said the victim doesn't live in this area, but they do have the victim's driver’s license so they will be reaching out to the family to see if they can learn more about the victim.

Investigators are hoping someone can let them know who the victim may have been with.

Stephanie Whitfield on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram