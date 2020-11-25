Houston-area police looking for man who approached victim from behind and stabbed them 26 times

The attack occurred last month along a roadway in northwest Houston, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers and police within Houston’s Metro Police Department are looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a brutal attack in which the victim was allegedly stabbed repeatedly.

The attack happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, according to a Crime Stoppers press release.

The suspect approached the victim from behind in the 1200 block of W. Little York and began to stab them over and over again, at least 26 times in all. The victim suffered wounds to their head, chest, arms and back but survived the attack, police said.

A motive for the attack was not given.

The suspect was described as a black male with light complexion, about five feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. The man was about 30 to 35 years old, wearing black sweatpants, black shoes and a white t-shirt with a fluorescent yellow safety jacket.