Sheriff: Homeowner injured during home invasion in Klein area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A homeowner was injured during a home invasion when he was grazed by a bullet from a gunman in the Klein area Friday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened at 7:30 a.m. at a home on Glenn Elm near Spring Cypress Road.

Investigators said they received calls of an argument in the area and then there were calls of shots being fired.

Investigators said a man drove into a yard in the cul-de-sac and started going to multiple homes and knocking on their doors. He then tried to open parked cars.

The man went to the house of the homeowner involved. When the homeowner answered the door, the suspected gunman forced his way in.

During the altercation, the intruder pulled a gun and fired five to seven shots. The homeowner was grazed but got out of the home and called 911, the sheriff said.

A woman hid inside the home during the incident, the sheriff said. Deputies caught the suspected gunman, who was also still inside the home.

They also recovered a weapon inside the home.

“I’m relieved the couple is fine, the wounded male is in fair condition and expected to survive,” the sheriff said. “Great work by our responding deputies and supervisor.”

Scary moments for a couple this morning. An armed male forced entry into their home at the 8400 blk of Glenn Elm. As the homeowner approached, the suspect fired a shot towards his head. The homeowner sustained what’s described as a graze wound, but was able to exit and call

Investigators said they are unsure if the suspected gunman was under the influence of drugs or having a mental health episode. They said when they tried to talk to the 22-year-old man, he did not make any sense.

Deputies added that his actions seemed random and they are not sure why he ended up in the neighborhood since he does not live in the area.