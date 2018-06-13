HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies say a man was shot during what appears to be some sort of domestic disturbance a northwest Harris County apartment complex overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 2 a.m. to “a weapons disturbance” at the Vineyard Trace Apartments located in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies said it appears that the victim was involved in a domestic disturbance.

Several people are being detained as possible suspects. The investigation is preliminary and witnesses are being interviewed.

