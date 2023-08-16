HCSO: Deputy shot in NE Harris County, flown to hospital

Details are limited. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or what condition the deputy is in.

HOUSTON — A Harris County sheriff's deputy was shot and flown to an area hospital Wednesday night in northeast Harris County near Beltway 8 and I-69, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened in the 13500 block Homestead Road, which is just east of the Eastex Freeway and inside Beltway 8. The sheriff first tweeted about it at 7:55 p.m.

There's no word on a suspect.

We have a crew headed to the scene and hospital to gather more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

