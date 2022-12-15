'They should be ashamed': Woman targeted by thieves while visiting mother's grave

77-year-old Vannette Rummel was paying a visit to her mother "Nannie's" grave last week at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery in Spring.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston woman said she was the victim of thieves while she was laying flowers at her mother's grave.

Vannette Rummel, 77, was paying a visit to her mother "Nannie's" grave last week at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery in Spring. It's a tradition she does every year right before Christmas.

"We were just always close," Rummel said. "Christmas was her special time."

Rummel lost her mom in 2014.

"It's a big hole in my life when she died," Rummel said.

She always makes sure her mom has a Christmas tree, but her visit last week was ruined by no good thieves.

"It's a shame isn't it," Rummel said. "When I got in my car to leave, I looked down and I said did I leave my purse at home, what happened?"

Thieves had snatched her purse from her front seat while she was at her mother's grave.

"They got my cash, my wallet, my glasses, my hearing aid," Rummel said.

They even took her phone.

"Everything's in my iPhone," Rummel said. "It's been a mess."

Cemetery workers say it happens often, especially during the holidays.

"You should feel safe in a place of rest and peace. And you don't, you can't feel safe," Rummel said.

She said she won't come to visit her mom on her own anymore.

"It's frustrating," she said.

But for the thieves who decided to steal from her during her most solemn special time with her mom, she has a message:

"They should be ashamed of themselves with what they're doing," Rummel said. "I'm sure their mothers aren't very proud of them."