HPD: Off-duty Harris County deputy shoots at suspect breaking into his car

According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect took off after being shot at, but it's unclear whether they were hit.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect that Houston police said was breaking into his car in Memorial City Saturday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. in a parking lot on Town & Country Way near the Katy Tollway. According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect left the scene after being shot at, but it's unclear if that person was hit.

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.