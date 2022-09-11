HCSO: 2 dead after possible-murder suicide stemming from domestic violence

Investigators said the two victims, a mother and her ex-boyfriend, had a history of domestic violence.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead in what investigators believe is a murder-suicide, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on Assay Street which is near the Sam Houston Tollway and West Lake Houston Parkway.

Deputies were called out to the shooting and discovered a man and woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside one of the units.

Investigators spoke with the female victim's daughter who told them she was trying to reach her mom. She then showed up at the apartment with the victim's current boyfriend, but couldn't get inside.

The victim's current boyfriend managed to force his way into the apartment when they found both of the victims dead. Investigators said they believe the man is the woman's ex-boyfriend. They also said there's a history of domestic violence between the victims.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and deputies are not actively looking for any additional suspects.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).