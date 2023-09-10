Teen shot to death in Atascocita woods, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened in a wooded area in Atascocita.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A teen is believed to be dead after being shot in Atascocita on Sunday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said it happened on Deer Timbers Trail, which is just north of FM 1960 and just west of West Lake Houston Parkway.

Gonzalez said Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables were initially dispatched to the wooded location. When they got there, they found out that a person, believed to be a teen, had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately provided by Gonzalez.

