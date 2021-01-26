FBI: $5,000 reward for ex-Harris County constable deputy who skipped sentencing for drug charges

Tomas Alberto Roque Espinoza plead guilty to drug related charges in 2013.

HOUSTON — A former Harris County constable deputy accused of pocketing drugs he found during a traffic stops is on the run from law enforcement, the FBI confirmed.

In 2007, investigators said Tomas Alberto Roque Espinoza working as a Precinct 6 constable when he accepted payments to escort and protect a vehicle he believed was transporting more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.

Espinoza was also pulling over vehicles and keeping any drugs or money he found, according to the FBI.

In June 2013, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and a Hobbs Act violation, police said.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16, 2013, but fled before his sentencing. Roque was then federally charged on Jan. 8, 2013 for his alleged crimes.

Roque reportedly has ties in Houston and Honduras.