HOUSTON — Deputies are looking for two suspects after a Shell gas station clerk was shot in the leg Saturday during a robbery.

It happened at about 10:59 p.m. in the 5100 block of FM 1960 W.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the two suspects, who were wearing read and blue bandannas as mask, stole cash from the gas station and shot the clerk once. One of the suspects was also wearing a dark colored hoodie.

There was a witness in the store who was held at gunpoint during the robbery. He was not hurt.

The suspects ran away before deputies arrived on scene. They are still on the loose.

The clerk was taken to hospital for the gunshot wound. Deputies said he is stable and expected to survive.

Investigators are checking the store for surveillance and fingerprints. They are also interviewing the witness to get more details.

If you have any information on this shooting or the suspects, please call HCSO.

