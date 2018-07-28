HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A good Samaritan was shot and killed Friday night while helping a teen who was being robbed at gunpoint, according to deputies.

The good Samaritan witnessed the robbery from his home on West Hardy Road and Ranch View Trail and went to help the 16-year-old who was in trouble.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the good Samaritan was shot twice by the suspects.

Deputies are checking the area for surveillance video. They believe the suspects left in a dark colored sedan.

If you have any information about this crime please call HCSO at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

