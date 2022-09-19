x
Man pistol-whips good Samaritan, steals woman's truck during robbery caught on camera

The good Samaritan tried to pull the robber out of the stolen truck, but the suspect hit him in the head with a gun, police said.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man accused of hitting a good Samaritan in his head with a handgun during a violent robbery, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened on Sept. 7 at about 12:30 p.m. outside of a check-cashing business on Airline near Parker Road just east of the North Freeway.

Houston police said a woman left the check cashing business and was walking towards her truck when she was approached by an unknown man. He pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys to her truck.

The robber then grabbed the keys from her and got into the truck, police said. As this was happening, a good Samaritan ran to the woman’s aid. The good Samaritan tried to pull the robber out of the truck, but the thief hit him in the head with a gun, police said. The robber then took off in the truck.

The truck has not been found. It is described as a 2011 GMC Sierra with the last four VIN 0351.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

