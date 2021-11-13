HPD: 2 men shot, injured during fight over soccer game at southwest Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Two men are hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during a fight early Saturday morning at a restaurant in southwest Houston.
Houston police responded to a shooting call about 1:30 a.m. at a restaurant located in the 5800 block of S. Gessner Road near Harwin Drive.
The victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived.
Restaurant customers were able to detain a possible suspect who, according to Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson, became angry during an argument over a soccer game.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Crowson said he had a few cuts and scrapes, mostly likely from the scuffle he had with the other restaurant patrons.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The case is still under investigation.