Texas parole board decides not to recommend posthumous pardon for George Floyd in 2004 conviction

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles announced Thursday it will not recommend a posthumous pardon for George Floyd's 2004 conviction.

The board had recommended a pardon for Floyd last year in October but withdrew its recommendation in December, citing "procedural errors and lack of compliance with Board rules."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was supposed to make a decision last year on pardoning Floyd, but due to the board's withdrawal, Abbott did not have the opportunity to consider it, according to Renae Eze, the governor's press secretary.

Floyd's 2004 conviction was a drug case where he was arrested by former Houston Police Department officer Gerald Goines, who is charged with murder and falsifying statements in the deadly Harding Street raid.

Goines accused Floyd of selling crack cocaine to an unnamed suspect.

He pleaded guilty and spent 10 months in jail.