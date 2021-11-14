HPD: Bystander shot, killed when security guards respond to truck driver doing donuts in parking lot

Houston police say the truck driver and a security guard have been detained after a shooting on the city's south side.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot and killed Sunday morning after security guards came across a truck doing doughnuts inside a parking lot on Houston's south side.

Houston police said the woman had already passed away when officers arrived about 2:20 a.m. at the scene in the 11500 block of Fuqua Street near the Gulf Freeway.

HPD Cmdr. Carolita Johnson said the truck driver and others involved had come from the bar. The driver is accused of driving recklessly and hitting at least five other vehicles in the parking lot.

She said security guards came out to address the situation, and at some point, shots were fired. Investigators are trying to confirm whether it was an exchange of gunfire. HPD found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Johnson identified the deceased victim as a woman in her 40s. It's unclear whether she was in or outside the vehicle at the time.

"We believe she was hit by a stray bullet," Johnson said.

HPD detained the truck driver and a security guard, whose role in the incident is still being investigated. Johnson said both HPD homicide and vehicular crimes investigators are on the case.