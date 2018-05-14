FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A Friendswood mother is accused of assaulting a police officer while intoxicated and later setting off the sprinkler system in her jail cell.

Christy Ann Churchwell, 35, of Friendswood, was watching a play Thursday night at Friendswood Junior High School when others in the auditorium complained she was causing a disruption.

Witnesses said Churchwell was loud and appeared to be intoxicated during the performance. A police officer asked her to speak with him outside. Police say Churchwell needed help walking to the back of the auditorium, and the officer immediately smelled alcohol on her breath.

Once outside of the auditorium, police say Churchwell balled up her fists and aggressively lunged toward the officer. She was arrested for public intoxication.

Police say they discovered eight 75 mL bottles of vodka in her purse, seven of which were empty.

When the officer walked Churchwell to the police unit, officials say she pulled away from the officer, cursed at police there and kicked one of the officers. She was charged with assault of a police officer.

Later that night, police say Churchwell set off the sprinkler system in her cell. Authorities say this set off the fire alarm, caused flooding and prompted an emergency response. Damage to the jail was also reported. As a result, Churchwell was charged with false alarm or report and criminal mischief.

Churchwell’s bond was set at $7,500.

