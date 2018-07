HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating an arson case at a mosque in the Cloverleaf area.

The fire marshal tells KHOU 11 News the front doors of the Northshore Islamic Center on Brownsville Street were set on fire around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators also found tires slashed on a vehicle parked out front, which belongs to one of the leaders at the mosque.

No arrests have been announced in the case.

