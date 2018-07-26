HOUSTON -- The FBI Violent Crime Task Force hopes someone will recognize the suspect they are calling the “Hangover Heister.”

He’s accused of robbing two banks in west Houston on Wednesday.

The first attempted robbery happened at about 3:10 p.m at the Capitol One located at 1629 South. The second robbery happened less than an hour later at the Amegy at 1075 Augusta.

According to the FBI, the man went into the Capital One and handed the teller a threatening note demanded cash. The teller told the suspect that they would go retrieve the cash but never returned to the counter, causing the suspect to leave without obtaining any money.

Shortly after the Capital One robbery attempt, the same man approached a teller at the Amegy Bank and again handed the teller a threatening note which demanded cash. The suspect then fled in a blue, early 2000s model SUV that investigators believe may be a Nissan Pathfinder or Isuzu Rodeo. The suspect was last seen driving northbound on Augusta towards Woodway.

No one was physically hurt during either robbery. Investigators believe the same suspect robbed the same Capitol One Bank in June 2017.

Recognize this man? He robbed the Capital One Bank at 1629 Voss and San Felipe in Houston this afternoon. Send tips to 713-222-TIPS @CrimeStopHOU @houstonpolice #HOUNEWS pic.twitter.com/jzBkXNmePY — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) July 25, 2018

“Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org, or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app which can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.”

© 2018 KHOU