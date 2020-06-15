Group meetup at Citgo gas station turns into deadly shooting in northwest Harris County, deputies say

Investigators said two groups of men were meeting up at the gas station when multiple shots were fired.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal overnight shooting at a Citgo gas station in the Cypress-Fairbanks area.

The incident happened about 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15000 block of West Road near East Commons.

Investigators said two groups of men were meeting up at the gas station. The men interacted for several minutes before one group started firing at the other, deputies said.

During the altercation, at least one person was shot multiple times. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said those responsible left the area on foot toward a nearby apartment complex. It’s unclear if the shooters got into a vehicle or went into the apartment complex, according to investigators.

“At this point, we don’t have the suspects in custody,” HCSO Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said. “We don’t know what the nature of the meet up was.”

Wolfford said it’s unclear if the men knew each other or if they were meeting up for a different purpose.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call the HCSO homicide unit or Crime Stoppers of Houston.

