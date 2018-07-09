HOUSTON — There’s disturbing news about a former employee at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Carlos Carreon, 49, has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Child porn with at least one underage child was found on an electronic device belonging to Carreon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested him Thursday and he remains jailed on a $1,000,000 bond.

Carreon was a respiratory therapist at Texas Children’s.

TCH released a statement saying Carreon was immediately fired when they learned about the charges.

The Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in the case.

