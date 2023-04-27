Escaped Mississippi inmate arrested at northwest Houston hospital, investigators say

Escaped inmate Jerry Raynes was arrested in northwest Houston, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

SPRING VALLEY VILLAGE, Texas — An escaped inmate from Mississippi was taken into custody at a northwest Houston hospital on Thursday, officials said.

Editor's note: We originally reported that Jerry Raynes was taken into custody in Spring Valley Village, Texas, but have since learned that is not the case.

The arrest comes after surveillance video spotted the inmate, Jerry Raynes, at a service station off of I-10 in the area Sunday morning. Officials said a truck that may be connected to the escape was found down the road from the service station that same day.

Investigators said someone spotted Raynes at a northwest Houston hospital and called police. He was taken into custody at the hospital around 2 p.m.

Officials said it's not clear whether he checked himself into the hospital or was transported there. They aren't sure how long he was at the hospital before being arrested. Raynes had no apparent injuries and it's unclear why he sought medical attention.

Jones said it's unclear whether Raynes came to Texas alone or with any of the other inmates that escaped the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, Mississippi.

Update: Escapee Jerry Raynes is in custody in Spring Valley, TX. USMFTF, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley PD assisted with the capture. Raynes will be held facing extradition back to MS. Investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/wEcnCUjMvi — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 27, 2023

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Raynes was booked into the county jail after being questioned by federal authorities.

Jones said the U.S. Marshals, Harris County Sheriff's Office and Spring Valley Police Department assisted in capturing Raynes.

A total of four inmates escaped the jail in Hinds County on Saturday, April 22, officials said. The other escaped inmates have been identified as Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, and Corey Harrison. They were being held on auto theft, business burglary, and stolen property charges.

Jones confirmed Wednesday night that Arrington's remains were recovered from a burned structure in Carthage, Mississippi. His cause of death is under investigation.

Confirmed: The remains recovered in the burned structure in Carthage, MS this morning have been identified as one of the escapees, Dylan Arrington. The cause of death is under investigation by MS Bureau of Investigations. pic.twitter.com/RcPhnVr6F9 — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 27, 2023

The U.S. Marshals said Grayson and Harrison are still at large as of Thursday afternoon.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson told WJTV-TV that Arrington barricaded himself inside a burning home near Conway, Mississippi Wednesday morning. Atkinson also said a deputy was shot.

Jackson police believe Arrington was the prime suspect in a deadly carjacking after the jailbreak.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the search for the escaped inmates, including the U.S. Marshals Service and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.