'Wolf in sheep's clothing': Former volunteer firefighter, Memorial Hermann employee sentenced to 16 years for robbery spree

HOUSTON — A federal judge recently sentenced a Houston robber he said was "entrusted to help the most vulnerable people in the community" to 16 years in prison Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Xavier McCoy-Taylor, 30, pleaded guilty to federal charges of robbery and using a firearm during a violent crime.

U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks handed McCoy-Taylor a 34-month sentence for the 2020 robbery. He tacked on another 84 months for two firearms charges, which must be served consecutively.

During the robbery of a CVS on Beechnut in September 2020, McCoy-Taylor held a pregnant clerk at gunpoint and pointed his gun at a state trooper who tried to stop him.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani said McCoy-Taylor was working as a patient care assistant at Memorial Hermann Hospital when he committed the robberies. The Westlake Fire Department told KHOU 11 he used to be a volunteer firefighter with them, but was voted out of the department for not showing up.

“Instead of serving the public, he decided to endanger it, pointing a gun at a pregnant store clerk and then pointing it at a Texas State Trooper. As a result, he will spend the next years taking care of his jail cell instead of his patients," Hamdani said.

The judge called McCoy-Taylor a "wolf in sheep's clothing" who shouldn't be able to walk the streets of Houston for a very long time.

Also in September 2020, before the CVS robbery, McCoy-Taylor also brandished a firearm while robbing a gas station attendant at a Murphy USA gas station in Katy.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Texas Department of Public Safety; Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Katy and Houston conducted the investigation.