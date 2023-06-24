Chase ends in deadly crash on East Freeway

Deputies were chasing after what they believed was a stolen vehicle when the vehicle crashed. One of the four suspects inside the vehicle died.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect involved in a chase with Harris County Sheriff deputies was killed Saturday after the chase ended in a crash on the East Freeway, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff said deputies were chasing after what they believed was a stolen vehicle when the vehicle crashed into another car in the 12000 block of East Freeway near Holland Avenue.

Fortunately, the passengers in the car only suffered minor injuries.

There were reportedly four people inside of the stolen vehicle. One of them was ejected during the crash and died on scene, the sheriff said.

The other three suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away. Two were eventually caught. One remains on the run.

All westbound lanes of the East Freeway near Holland Avenue were blocked off due to the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.