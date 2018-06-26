A Houston mom has been charged with driving drunk with her children in the car.

Charnae Sterling was arrested over the weekend after a Precinct 4 deputy responded to a disturbance call in the 16700 block of Vista Oak Drive.

Several people had surrounded Sterling's vehicle after she allegedly crashed into another vehicle on purpose, according to Precinct 4 investigators.

They say Sterling had driven to that location with her children, ages seven and nine. They got out of the vehicle just before the crash.

Deputies say Sterling was too intoxicated to perform field sobriety tests so they took her to jail.

She is charged with driving while intoxicated with child passengers.

Her bond is set at $2,500.

