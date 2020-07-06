Drunk driving suspect arrested after truck fatally hits man in Dickinson, police say

Bystanders tried to save 58-year-old victim Bernard Redo’s life by performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

DICKINSON, Texas — A Dickinson man was fatally struck by a truck late Saturday, and investigators believe a suspected drunken driver is to blame.

Dickson Police identified the victim as local resident Bernard Redo, 58. Gerado Aguilar has been arrested in connection to his death.

The suspect was charged with driving while intoxicated following the incident, which happened around 9:01 p.m. at the intersection of California Ave. and E. 30th Street.

Redo was found in the roadway when officers arrived.

Police said bystanders administered CPR compressions on the victim until paramedics made it to the scene. Redo was taken to Clear Lake Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Aguilar reportedly stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

For now, the case is being investigated by Dickinson police and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office. It’s unclear if the charged against Aguilar will be upgraded.