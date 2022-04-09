Innocent driver killed in crash during chase in Pasadena, police say

Police said the chase started in the Webster area when they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle.

PASADENA, Texas — An innocent driver was killed after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle led to a deadly crash, according to the Webster Police Department.

The chase started in Webster just after midnight on Sunday and ended near Beltway 8 and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.

According to police, the chase started as they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle. About 14 miles from where the chase started, officers backed off as the car approached a red light at an intersection. That's when the driver of the stolen vehicle sped up and crashed into three other cars.

Police said one of the innocent drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, but no other injuries were reported in the crash.