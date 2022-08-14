Driver dies, suspects on the run after hit-and-run crash, deputies say

According to deputies, the suspects left their truck behind and got into another vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple suspects are on the run following a hit-and-run crash that left a driver dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened Saturday evening on the Beaumont Highway near the San Jacinto River in northeast Harris County.

Witnesses told deputies that a Dodge pickup truck tried to pass another vehicle in the westbound lanes of the highway when it struck the victim's vehicle, which was driving eastbound.

Deputies said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies have not yet identified the victim, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver was an adult woman.

A driver and two passengers that were in the Dodge pickup then left their truck at the site of the crash and got into another vehicle without rendering aid. Deputies did not say what type of vehicle they fled in.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact HCSO's Vehicular Crimes Division.