HOUSTON — Police are blaming a violent crash on the South Loop near 288 on a drunk driver. The wreck, which killed a 55-year-old man, happened Tuesday evening. The name of the victim hasn't been released.

What Houston Police have released is the name of the 60-year-old who investigators say was drunk, driving, and caused the deadly wreck. John Richard Vasquez was charged with murder on Wednesday morning. Police say Vasquez' criminal history includes three prior convictions of driving while intoxicated

Booking photo from 2014

Houston Police

Exclusive video from KHOU 11 News Reporter Brett Buffington shows police handcuffing Vasquez at the crash scene as the man was loaded into an ambulance.

In Tuesday's crash, investigators believe the victim was in an exit median on the West Bound lanes of the South Loop, out of his car changing a flat tire. Vasquez, in a Ford F-150 pickup, slammed into the disabled Ford Taurus, hitting the victim too.

Both Vasquez and the 50-year-old victim were taken to Ben Taub General Hospital. That is where the victim died, and police say Vasquez was determined to be intoxicated. Vasquez remains in the hospital.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM:

Video: Masked burglars hit CBD shop in the Heights

Recognize her? Woman accused of violent robbery outside Heights bar

UPDATE: Stolen bike of drowning victim returned to Boise family after they begged for it back