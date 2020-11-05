Donald Lane is facing a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter, according to Harris County Pct. 4.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver is facing a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter for hitting and killing a pedestrian on FM 2920 on Sunday night, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office stated.

Deputies said Donald Lane, 72, failed to stay in his lane of traffic and went to the shoulder, hitting a pedestrian in the 2900 block of FM 2920 at about 9:!2 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they called for Life Flight as the pedestrian was in critical condition. The victim was airlifted to the hospital but later died. Their name has not been released.

According to deputies, the driver was detained “due to displaying several signs of intoxication.”

“A Constable Drug Recognition Expert at the scene conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, the Preliminary Examination and First Pulse Test and discovered that Donald Lane was driving while intoxicated. Donald Lane then admitted that he smoked marijuana just prior to the crash. A warrant was obtained for a blood draw,” stated the constable’s office in a press release the following morning.