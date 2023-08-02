HCSO: 13-year-old girl shot while sleeping during drive-by in N Harris County

The 13-year-old was rushed to a hospital by ambulance and is expected to be OK.

This happened around 1 a.m. at the Altanova Apartments on Kuykendahl near FM 1960 in the Cypress Station area.

Deputies said they responded to a call of a drive-by and were met by the girl’s mother who said she had been shot. The girl was asleep in her bed when a bullet came flying through her second-floor window.

The 13-year-old was then rushed to a hospital by ambulance and is expected to be OK. Investigators said the mother and her two other children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

No one else was injured.