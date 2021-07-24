HCSO: Child injured when shots fired towards family home in NE Harris County

Fortunately, the child's injuries are non-life-threatening.

HOUSTON — A 7-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting in northeast Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the child was shot in the ankle. Fortunately, her injuries are non-life-threatening.

This happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the 4500 block of Rosemary Lane.

Preliminary information is that the girl was in a room with her family at the time of the shooting and it appears the bullet came from outside the home.

At this time, there is no suspect information. But if you know anything about this incident, call HCSO.

